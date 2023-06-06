UniCredit offers mortgage rescheduling, new loans to Italian clients

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI is offering households and companies in its domestic market some wiggle room on mortgages and new loans to help them cope with the effects of rising interest rates and high inflation, it said on Tuesday.

Italy's second largest bank has earmarked 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) for retail and business customers who want to reschedule mortgages, divide purchases into instalments or apply for a personal loan after the birth of a child.

It said it would provide 6 billion euros in new financing to support businesses in specific sectors including tourism and manufacturing. ($1 = 0.9356 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

