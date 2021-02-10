UniCredit names co-COO De Marchis interim DG as Mustier quits

Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday its board had appointed co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as general manager after agreeing with Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier that he would step down on Thursday.

Mustier said on Nov. 30 he had decided to leave the bank following a strategy clash with the board. Mustier's successor, Italian investment banker Andrea Orcel, will start in the job only after mid-April.

De Marchis, who had been UniCredit's deputy general manager between 2005 and 2009, will have all the powers currently attributed to the CEO until Orcel takes over.

He will retain his position as co-COO.

