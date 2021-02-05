UniCredit may look at Monte Paschi among M&A options - Padoan to paper

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI will consider Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI among its options for growth but Italy's second-biggest bank will only pursue a deal that is in the interest of all of its shareholders, its chairman designate was quoted as saying.

Italy's Treasury has been studying a potential sale of struggling state-owned Monte Paschi to UniCredit, but the bank wants strict terms to be met before considering an acquisition and is yet to sign a confidentiality agreement.

In an interview with daily La Repubblica published on Friday, Chairman designate Pier Carlo Padoan dismissed the idea that he might have been pressured to take the job at UniCredit to facilitate a takeover of Monte dei Paschi.

"I was neither called nor pushed by politics into UniCredit and I continue to be detached from political pressure," he said.

