UniCredit lifts shareholder returns, to cut 8,000 staff

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it would shed 8,000 jobs to reduce costs by 1 billion euros in Western Europe under a new plan to 2023, while improving returns for shareholders.

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Tuesday it would shed 8,000 jobs to reduce costs by 1 billion euros in Western Europe under a new plan to 2023, while improving returns for shareholders.

The bank, which is struggling to lift its share price despite years of successful restructuring, said it was raising the capital distribution for this year to 40% of its underlying net profit from 30%, thanks to a share buyback.

UniCredit forecast an underlying net profit of 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in 2023. UniCredit targets a net income of 4.7 billion euros for this year.

It said revenues would grow on average by 0.8% annually in 2018-2023, while costs were seen falling by 0.2% over the same period.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters