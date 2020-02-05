UniCredit launches sale of 12% stake in Yapi Kredi

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Wednesday it had launched the sale of a 12% stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi as it pressed on with a strategy to simplify its structure and improve capital allocation.

Italy's biggest bank by asset said in a statement the sale would be carried out through an accelerated book building procedure and would reduce UniCredit's stake in Yapi Kredi to 20%.

