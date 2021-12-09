UniCredit Issues Its New Strategic Plan

(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced UniCredit Unlocked, the company's new strategic plan for 2022-2024. The company said its new business plan allows for strong organic capital generation with materially increased and growing shareholder distribution of at least 16 billion euros total for 2021-2024 through a combination of cash dividends and share buybacks.

"Our unique pan-European network of 13 leading banks and diverse talent will be united under a common purpose; to Empower our Communities to Progress. We are investing in digital, data and our businesses, putting clients back at the centre, setting out a new way of working for our employees and pursuing a capital-light model with sustainability embedded throughout," Andrea Orcel, CEO, UniCredit S.p.A., said.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects: net revenue above 17 billion euros; and net profit above 4.5 billion euros.

For fiscal 2022, the company's net profit guidance is to be greater than 3.3 billion euros. Distribution of 3.7 billion euros is expected for 2022.

