UniCredit is not discussing sale of Serbian unit - source

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI has no discussions ongoing over a possible sale of its Serbian unit, a source close to Italy's No.2 bank said on Monday, following press speculation that the subsidiary was on the block.

The source said UniCredit was very happy with its business in Serbia, which it regarded as one of the most efficient banks in the country.

Italy's leading banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI are both present in Serbia through local subsidiaries.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.