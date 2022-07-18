UniCredit is not discussing sale of Serbian unit - source

Valentina Za Reuters
UniCredit has no discussions ongoing over a possible sale of its Serbian unit, a source close to Italy's No.2 bank said on Monday, following press speculation that the subsidiary was on the block.

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI has no discussions ongoing over a possible sale of its Serbian unit, a source close to Italy's No.2 bank said on Monday, following press speculation that the subsidiary was on the block.

The source said UniCredit was very happy with its business in Serbia, which it regarded as one of the most efficient banks in the country.

Italy's leading banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI are both present in Serbia through local subsidiaries.

