UniCredit investor CRT says will back bank's remuneration policy

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI shareholder Fondazione CRT said on Tuesday it would vote in favour of the bank's remuneration policy at a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

"The CRT Foundation will express a favourable vote towards the remuneration policy, in line with both the international best practices of peers and with the objective of creation of value in the medium and long term," the investor, which holds a 1,65% stake in UniCredit, said in a statement.

The policy includes the pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8.95 million) the Italian bank has agreed with its new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, which has been criticised by leading shareholder advisers Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.