UniCredit investor Cariverona backs Orcel's pay package - source

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI investor Cariverona is in favour of the pay package the Italian bank has agreed with its new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, a source at the Italian banking foundation said on Tuesday.

Orcel's pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8.9 million) has been criticised by leading shareholder advisers Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, which have recommended investors reject the pay policy.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.