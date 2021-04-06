UniCredit investor Cariverona backs Orcel's pay package - source

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

UniCredit investor Cariverona is in favour of the pay package the Italian bank has agreed with its new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, a source at the Italian banking foundation said on Tuesday.

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI investor Cariverona is in favour of the pay package the Italian bank has agreed with its new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, a source at the Italian banking foundation said on Tuesday.

Orcel's pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8.9 million) has been criticised by leading shareholder advisers Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, which have recommended investors reject the pay policy.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters