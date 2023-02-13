UniCredit inks 560 mln euro financing for Enel's solar plant in Sicily

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI has signed an up to 560 million euro ($598 million) project financing agreement with 3Sun, a unit of Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI, for the expansion of its solar panel factory in Sicily, the bank said on Monday.

Enel is investing to boost the production capacity of its Sicilian plant to 3 gigawatts (GW) by July, 2024 from around 200 megawatts (MW) per year at present, turning 3Sun into Europe's largest producer of high-performance bifacial solar panels.

The plant's capacity is initially expected to double to 400 MW in September, 2023.

The financing includes a 475 million euro senior term loan which is partially counter-guaranteed by Italian credit export agency SACE under a climate change mitigation scheme, UniCredit said.

The package also includes an 85 million euro value-added tax loan.

Enel, which in 2022 cut its net debt to 60 billion euros, the mid-point of a closely-watched target range, on Monday sold 1.5 billion euros in sustainability bonds.

Last year Enel secured state guarantees through SACE covering 70% of a 12 billion euro credit facility provided by a group of banks including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI to fund margin calls linked to the group's derivative trades.

The total investment to boost 15-fold 3Sun's production capacity is estimated at 600 million euros, of which around 190 million will be granted by the European Union.

The project to build new generation panels in Sicily is part of the EU effort to speed up the switch to renewables, ending dependence on Russian gas and helping reduce the reliance on Chinese solar materials.

UniCredit said the 3GM of panels produced annually by the factory could generate up to about 5.5 terawatt-hour of renewable electricity per year - potentially avoiding the equivalent of nearly 25 million tons of CO2 in their first 10 years of operation.

The production generated by the Gigafactory's panels can also potentially avoid the purchase of nearly 1.2 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

UniCredit granted 11.4 billion euros in new green and sustainability-related loans in 2022, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a statement.($1 = 0.9364 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Ed Osmond)

