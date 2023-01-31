UniCredit hikes payout goal by 40% after record profit

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 31, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI pledged to return 5.25 billion euros ($5.69 billion) to investors based on its 2022 results, further hiking one of the most ambitious payout target among European banks, after posting its best profit in over a decade.

UniCredit said net profit came in at 2.46 billion euros in the three months through December, more than twice an average forecast of 1.10 billion euros ($1.2 bln) from analysts polled by the bank.

