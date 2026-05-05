UniCredit Group Q1 Net Profit Rises; Upgrades FY26 Net Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - UniCredit Group (CRIN.DE, UCG, UCG.MI) reported first quarter net profit of 3.2 billion euros, up 16.1% from a year ago. EPS was 2.15 euros, up 19.7% from last year. First quarter net revenues were 6.7 billion euros, up 3.3% from previous year. Net Interest Income was 3.6 billion euros, down 2.0%.

The Group upgraded its fiscal 2026 net profit ambition to equal to or above 11 billion euros. UniCredit also reaffirmed its commitment to the fiscal 2028 financial ambitions and beyond.

At last close, UniCredit shares were trading at 64.06 euros, down 2.38%.

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