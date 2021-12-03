Unicredit German unit to take significant portion of job cuts under new plan - source

UniCredit’s German arm is set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business plan, a person close to the matter said.

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s CRDI.MI German arm is set to take a significant portion of the around 3,000 voluntary redundancies expected under the Italian bank’s new business plan, a person close to the matter said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday half of the expected job cuts would hit the group’s German operations.

UniCredit will unveil a new business plan on Dec. 9.

Sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday Italy's second biggest bank is considering cutting around 3.4% of its workforce through voluntary departures under the new strategic plan.

Germany accounted for 16% of Unicredit's total employees as of September 30.

UniCredit has approved 22,000 job cuts since 2016 under two previous plans with Italy, which account for 44% of the workforce, taking the bulk of the layoffs given its relative weight within the group.

