UniCredit FY24 Profit Rises; Net Revenue Up 4% - Quick Facts

February 11, 2025 — 01:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net profit of 9.3 billion euros, an 8.1% increase from prior year. Stated net profit was at 9.7 billion euros, a 2.2% increase compared to the previous year. Net profit was at 10.3 billion euros, on an underlying basis. EPS was 5.74 euros, up 22%. Net revenue was 24.2 billion euros, up 4%, driven by fees at 8.1 billion euros, up 8%.

Fourth quarter stated net profit was at 2.0 billion euros, down 29.9% from a year ago. EPS was 1.03 euros, down 6.7% from prior year. Net revenues were 5.6 billion euros, down 0.1%.

The Group introduced fiscal 2025 guidance setting the net profit guidance broadly in line with fiscal 2024. The Group also targets strong growth in EPS. Net revenue is guided above 23 billion euros. The Group expects fiscal 2025 fees to be up mid-single digit percentage point, including the net insurance result. The Group has set ambitions for 2027 of a net profit of circa 10 billion euros.

