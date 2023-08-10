UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) Price Target Increased by 8.60% to 28.57

The average one-year price target for UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) has been revised to 28.57 / share. This is an increase of 8.60% from the prior estimate of 26.31 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.31 to a high of 38.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from the latest reported closing price of 22.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIN is 0.72%, a decrease of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.06% to 15,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 4,568K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 37.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 91.32% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 1,959K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 1,777K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,753K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 21.14% over the last quarter.

JAWWX - Janus Henderson Global Research Fund Class T holds 902K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

