UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 32.09

The average one-year price target for UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) has been revised to 32.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 30.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.22 to a high of 42.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.11% from the latest reported closing price of 23.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIN is 0.92%, an increase of 27.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.02% to 14,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 2,966K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 33.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 44.74% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 2,069K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing a decrease of 120.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 46.12% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 1,902K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 28.77% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,890K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 29.26% over the last quarter.

JAWWX - Janus Henderson Global Research Fund Class T holds 1,019K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 29.81% over the last quarter.

