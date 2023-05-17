UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) Price Target Increased by 11.42% to 25.53

The average one-year price target for UniCredit (FWB:CRIN) has been revised to 25.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 22.91 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.34 to a high of 33.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.17% from the latest reported closing price of 18.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit. This is a decrease of 325 owner(s) or 91.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIN is 0.72%, an increase of 58.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 9,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 2,840K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 46.19% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,768K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 19.34% over the last quarter.

HFOAX - Janus Henderson International Opportunities Fund holds 990K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 11.10% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 758K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing a decrease of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 13.46% over the last quarter.

WFEAX - Wells Fargo International Equity Fund holds 642K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 25.93% over the last quarter.

