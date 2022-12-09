US Markets

UniCredit faces higher ECB capital requirement as risks rise - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 09, 2022 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Aarati Krishna for Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI is facing the possibility of higher capital requirements next year, with the European Central Bank (ECB) seeking to ensure the Italian bank's resilience against risks from Russia's war in Ukraine and the economic downturn, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The ECB has indicated to UniCredit that it's considering raising the firm's so-called Pillar 2 requirement, which currently stands at 1.75%, the report said, citing sources.

UniCredit and the ECB declined to comment.

The Bloomberg report also said that the central bank's annual risk review should be finalised as soon as next week and added that no formal communication on the capital requirement decision had been relayed to UniCredit.

(Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Aarati.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.