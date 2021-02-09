UniCredit expected to name CO-COO de Marchis interim GM - source

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's no.2 bank UniCredit CRDI.MI is expected to appoint Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as general manager on an interim basis, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a press report.

UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is expected to step down as the bank unveils full-year results later this week.

He will be replaced by former UBS investment banking chief Andrea Orcel after mid-April.

