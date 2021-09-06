UniCredit due diligence on Monte Paschi on track - MPS chairwoman

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The due diligence by UniCredit CRDI.MI on the books of smaller rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI (MPS) is on track and proceeding as agreed, the MPS chairwoman said.

"The board will monitor and oversee the process for a structural solution... reiterating... its commitment to preserve the values and the know-how of the bank," Patrizia Grieco said in a letter to MPS staff seen by Reuters on Monday.

In July Italy's second-biggest lender UniCredit CRDI.MI entered into exclusive talks with the Treasury to buy "selected parts" of MPS, which is 64% state owned after a 2017 bailout.

