UniCredit confirms talks with Koc over Turkey JV

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI confirmed on Monday it was in talks with Koc Holding KCHOL.IS over their joint venture Koc Financial Services in Turkey.

On Friday Reuters reported that the lender had struck a deal to reduce its exposure to Yapi Kredi YKBNK.IS, a move seen as a first step towards the Italian bank's full exit from recession-hit Turkey.

As part of the plan, UniCredit will sell its 50% stake in its joint venture Koc Financial Services - which controls Yapi Kredi - to partner Koc Holding, two of the sources said.

UniCredit has reached no final agreement with Koc Group and will update the market if or when appropriate, it said in a statement on Monday.

