UniCredit Confirms Jean Pierre Mustier Remains In CEO Role

(RTTNews) - UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) confirmed Monday that its chief executive officer Jean Pierre Mustier would remain in his role, following media reports that he emerged as a candidate for the top job at Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L).

The Italian lender also said that the whole management team, including Mustier, is fully focused on its successful execution of its new strategic plan, Team 23.

According to the reports, Mustier was being considered to succeed to HSBC interim CEO Noel Quinn, who has been interim CEO for six months.

