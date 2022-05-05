UniCredit confirms 1.6 bln euro share buyback as Russia hits profit

Adds details

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI on Thursday said it would soon start a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share buyback after first-quarter profit dropped 70% due to provisions on its Russian business.

UniCredit is one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia, where it runs the country's 14th largest lender, AO UniCredit Bank, which two people close to the matter said it has been looking to sell.

UniCredit said it had booked 1.3 billion euros in loan loss provisions in the quarter, mostly related to Russia. Net profit came in at 247 million euros, below an average analyst forecast of 413 million euros.

However, UniCredit said it remained committed to distributing at least 16 billion euros in dividends and share buybacks to investors by 2024.

It said a 1.6 billion euro share buyback had been approved by regulators and would start soon, with a remaining 1 billion euro part contingent on Russia.

Taking into account the share buyback and the Russian hit, UniCredit's core capital stood at 14% at the end of March, it said, compared to 15% on Dec. 31.

CEO Andrea Orcel has said UniCredit would execute in full its proposed 2.6 billion euro share buyback if the core capital ratio remains above 13%.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

