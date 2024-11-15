UniCredit Concludes Share Buyback Program

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 43.3 million shares, representing 2.65% of its share capital, for nearly 1.7 billion euros. This initiative underscores UniCredit’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares as per the shareholder meeting’s resolution.

