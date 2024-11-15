News & Insights

UniCredit Concludes Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 43.3 million shares, representing 2.65% of its share capital, for nearly 1.7 billion euros. This initiative underscores UniCredit’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares as per the shareholder meeting’s resolution.

For further insights into IT:UCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

