UniCredit chairman says mergers should make banks more European-paper

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mergers should help banks boost their European footprint, UniCredit Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Monday, warning against the risk that deals could make lenders more domestically focused.

"We must not let banks ... become more national instead of becoming more European," Padoan told La Stampa daily.

"There is a scenario, not necessarily the most likely one, in which there could be more concentration in Italy and less cross-border deals. This would be like going against the European Banking Union."

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.