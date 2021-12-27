UniCredit chairman says mergers should make banks more European-paper

Mergers should help banks boost their European footprint, UniCredit Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Monday, warning against the risk that deals could make lenders more domestically focused.

"We must not let banks ... become more national instead of becoming more European," Padoan told La Stampa daily.

"There is a scenario, not necessarily the most likely one, in which there could be more concentration in Italy and less cross-border deals. This would be like going against the European Banking Union."

