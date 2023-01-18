UniCredit CEO: "we'll see" when asked about Monte dei Paschi - CNBC

January 18, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI Chief Executive Andrea Orcel did not rule out in a television interview on Wednesday the Italian bank may reassess a potential acquisition Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI file in the future, after talks collapsed in 2021.

Monte dei Paschi is 64% owned by the Italian state, which needs to re-privatise it eventually.

"I think Monte dei Paschi has taken a different direction in their strategy. They're going it alone at the moment. And they've raised their capital, they're rationalising the bank, they're restructuring the bank," Orcel said.

"They're doing a good job. And that's what there is about it. So they need to do that, and then we'll see," he said when asked about a Reuters report that UniCredit was still seen as a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi.

