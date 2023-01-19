UniCredit CEO sees potential to up capital distribution for 2022 - TV

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI has room to potentially increase capital distribution for 2022, improving on the previous year's targets which were already among the most generous among European banks, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking in Davos to Bloomberg Television, UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said credit losses were still shrinking despite the expected economic shock going forward from higher interest rates.

Asked about whether capital distribution plans over 2022 earnings could beat 2021, he said: "Our capital distribution ambition for 2022 was to be in line or higher than 2021, based on the numbers we had at the nine-month mark we can be higher."

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.