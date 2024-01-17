News & Insights

UniCredit CEO says hurdles remain for European bank M&A - TV

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European banks need to consolidate to reach the scale needed to compete with global rivals, but the stalemate on the banking union project and a mismatch between valuations and fundamentals for lenders stand in the way, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said.

Speaking to CNBC television in Davos on Wednesday, Orcel said cross border deals in European banking remain "difficult if not impossible".

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.