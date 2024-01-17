UniCredit CEO says hurdles remain for European bank M&A - TV

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European banks need to consolidate to reach the scale needed to compete with global rivals, but the stalemate on the banking union project and a mismatch between valuations and fundamentals for lenders stand in the way, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said.

Speaking to CNBC television in Davos on Wednesday, Orcel said cross border deals in European banking remain "difficult if not impossible".

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

