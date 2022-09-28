UniCredit CEO says firms, families are adjusting, sees recovery at end-2023

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian households and businesses are adjusting to the current economic challenges and this will help the economy recover towards the end of next year after what UniCredit expects to be a mild recession, CEO Andrea Orcel said.

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian households and businesses are adjusting to the current economic challenges and this will help the economy recover towards the end of next year after what UniCredit CRDI.MI expects to be a mild recession, CEO Andrea Orcel said.

Speaking at the UILCA union national congress, Orcel said the extent of the pessimism of international investors towards Italy was unwarranted.

"We can see among our corporate clients that companies are adjusting, they're reviewing their entire value chain," Orcel said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters