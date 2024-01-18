News & Insights

UniCredit CEO denies buying shares in Pop Sondrio

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Recasts to combine with story on press report about stakebuilding in Popolare di Sondrio, adds Orcel comments

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI Chief Executive Andrea Orcel on Thursday said his bank was not buying shares in Popolare di Sondrio, dismissing as "noise" a newspaper report about UniCredit being the lender behind stakebuilding in the smaller rival.

Daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday reported that a U.S. investment bank had been building a 10% stake in Popolare di Sondrio to allow an Italian lender to become a significant shareholder, with UniCredit being the leading candidate.

"No, I'm not," Orcel told Bloomberg Television in an interview when asked if UniCredit was buying shares in Popolare di Sondrio.

A veteran investment banker whose strategy constantly draws speculation given UniCredit's large stash of excess capital, Orcel reiterated his stance about mergers and acquisitions potentially being a tool to accelerate growth at the right conditions.

"Every time I sit in an interview there is something. Yesterday it was Commerzbank, today Popolare di Sondrio... We're very disciplined in saying: is it strategic? And does it fit in terms of valuation," Orcel said.

"We know what is strategic, but valuations are misaligned. So there is a lot of intermediaries, and a lot of noise of people who try to create transactions but the numbers don't fit."

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti and Bernadette Baum)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.