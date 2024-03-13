News & Insights

UniCredit CEO confident excess capital can be used for M&A

Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

March 13, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Adds Orcel comments

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - It would be "disappointing" if the strict criteria UniCredit CRDI.MI has set for considering potential acquisitions prevented the Italian bank from deploying at least part of its ample excess capital in this way, its chief executive said.

"My view is that at some point you need to build the business, so M&A at the right price is better (than distribution)," CEO Andrea Orcel told the Morgan Stanley investor conference in London on Wednesday.

Orcel said that banks' elevated cost of equity prevented UniCredit from "lowering the bar" on possible acquisitions, even when assets could be a strategic fit.

Even when an asset is strategic, the market needs to have full confidence in the cost benefits of any deal and the risk-adjusted internal rate of return must be at least 15%, Orcel said.

