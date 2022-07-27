UniCredit calls AGM pending ECB approval for second share buyback tranche

Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Wednesday it had applied to the European Central Bank to be able to execute a second 1 billion euro ($1.01 billion) share buyback, after completing a previous 1.6 billion euro one in mid-July.

Pending the approval, the bank said it had called a shareholder meeting on Sept. 14 to authorise the share buyback.

($1 = 0.9853 euros)

