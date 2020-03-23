Unicredit buys 32.5% of Italy's Esselunga real estate unit - source

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Italy's biggest lender UniCredit has bought a minority stake in the company which owns the real estate assets of supermarket chain Esselunga for 435 million euros, a source said on Monday.

MILANO, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest lender UniCredit CRDI.MI has bought a minority stake in the company which owns the real estate assets of supermarket chain Esselunga for 435 million euros, a source said on Monday.

On Saturday family-owned Esselunga said the majority owners of its parent company Supermarkets Italiani had reached an agreement to buy the remaining 30 percent of the company, in a deal that values Esselunga 6.1 billion euros.

Supermarkets Italiani's main shareholders said in a statement they would sell 32.5% of real estate unit La Villata for 435 million euros to a financial investor to partially finance the deal, without naming them.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More