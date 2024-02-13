UniCredit awards Italian staff up to 2,200 euro bonus for 2023-union

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI has agreed with unions a productivity bonus to be paid in cash and welfare benefits to each of its 37,000 Italian workers, worth up to 2,200 euros per employee, the Fabi banking union said on Tuesday.

The bonus relates to 2023 earnings and is around 40% higher than the one the Italian bank paid the previous year, Fabi said in a statement.

"The efforts of all workers to achieve the really extraordinary 2023 results have led, thanks to Fabi and other trade unions, to a significant reward - the highest productivity bonus in the sector," UniCredit's Fabi chief representative Stefano Cefaloni said.

