UniCredit approves terms of CEO Mustier's exit

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's no.2 bank UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Monday its board had approved the terms of CEO Jean Pierre Mustier's exit, following his decision to leave at the end of his mandate in April or as soon as a replacement is found.

In line with the commitment taken when he joined the bank, Mustier will be leaving without any severance payment nor any termination payments other than the mandatory termination payments, UniCredit said in a note.

Mustier waived all claims towards the bank including any entitlement under the 2020-2023 long-term incentive plan (LTIP), UniCredit said.

Mustier, who in April took a 75% pay cut in response to the COVID-19 emergency, had already waived his possibile 2020 LTIP entitlement, UniCredit said.

The bank said Mustier would retain as "good leaver" 486,391 UniCredit shares he was entitled to under the 2017-2019 LTIP based on the performance assessment made by the board in February 2020. The 2017-2019 LTIP vests in 2024, UniCredit said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.