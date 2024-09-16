UniCredit Announces Launch Of 2024 SBB Anticipation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced, as per the authorisation granted by the shareholders' meeting held on 12 April 2024, that it has defined the measures for the execution of the share buy-back programme related to the anticipation of the expected distributions for fiscal 2024 for an amount of 1.7 billion euros. The purchases will start on 16 September 2024. It is envisaged that the purchases may be completed indicatively by November 2024.

The UniCredit shares that will be acquired as part of the SBB anticipation will be cancelled in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.

