News & Insights

Markets

UniCredit Announces Launch Of 2024 SBB Anticipation - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced, as per the authorisation granted by the shareholders' meeting held on 12 April 2024, that it has defined the measures for the execution of the share buy-back programme related to the anticipation of the expected distributions for fiscal 2024 for an amount of 1.7 billion euros. The purchases will start on 16 September 2024. It is envisaged that the purchases may be completed indicatively by November 2024.

The UniCredit shares that will be acquired as part of the SBB anticipation will be cancelled in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.