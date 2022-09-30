UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Friday it had signed with insurance partner Allianz ALVG.DE an accord that would see them effectively swap their respective direct and indirect stakes in Croatian units.

Under the accord UniCredit will purchase Allianz's 11.72% stake in Croatian bank Zagrebačka Banka ZBB.ZA, which is part of the UniCredit group.

Allianz Holding in turn will acquire the 16.84% stake held by Zagrebačka in Croatian insurer Allianz Hrvatska.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

