UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Italian bank UniCredit said on Friday it had signed with insurance partner Allianz an accord that would see them effectively swap their respective direct and indirect stakes in Croatian units.

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Friday it had signed with insurance partner Allianz ALVG.DE an accord that would see them effectively swap their respective direct and indirect stakes in Croatian units.

Under the accord UniCredit will purchase Allianz's 11.72% stake in Croatian bank Zagrebačka Banka ZBB.ZA, which is part of the UniCredit group.

Allianz Holding in turn will acquire the 16.84% stake held by Zagrebačka in Croatian insurer Allianz Hrvatska.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters