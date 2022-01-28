UniCredit, Allianz agree new insurance partnership in Italy, Germany, CEE

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Friday it had agreed a revision of its current partnerships with insurer Allianz ALVG.DE in Italy, Germany and other central and eastern European countries.

The agreement paves the way for two accords to be signed to modify the ones currently in place.

In Italy the current partnership will be extended through 2027 but UniCredit will have an option for "strategic flexibility" from 2024.

Under the new deal, UniCredit will be offering its products through Allianz's open platform in Germany, Italy and other countries.

