Unicorns’ hard times point to M&A stampede

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are handing tech startups a reality check. Initial public offerings have dried up, the boom in blank-cheque companies has imploded and venture capitalists are holding back their investments. That raises a pressing question: how are the founders of startups valued at $1 billion or more, otherwise known as unicorns, going to fund their businesses and cash out?

Over the past decade, the tech sector kept pumping out unicorns at pace. Around 2,300 privately held startups were valued at $1 billion or more globally, according to . Yet only 34% of them managed to go public by IPO or by merging with blank-cheque companies.

Ample private capital partly explains why. Hedge fund and sovereign wealth fund money kept cash-burning companies away from facing the scrutiny of public markets. Yet these sorts of funding for high-flying startups are drying up.

As stocks enter a bear market, global venture capital funding recorded its first quarterly drop in the three months to end-March since 2019, and is projected to drop by 19% next quarter, according to . With fresh funding stalling, young tech companies that are tight on cash are trimming expenses by .

The upshot may be more M&A. Yet even listed companies with large cash piles may struggle to persuade investors that it’s a good idea to buy unprofitable startups following a public stock market selloff. With higher interest rates, private equity firms may also struggle to produce promising returns via buyouts.

Selling to rivals offers the best way out. Merging digital lenders like Starling Bank, Monzo, N26 or Revolut, which provide similar products to their consumers, would increase market shares and improve unit-cost economics. That’s all the more important at a time when investors are desperate for cash-generative and profitable business models – something of a problem for e-scooters and food delivery companies. Payment firms Stripe and Checkout.com together raised over $3 billion in the last two years, Dealroom data shows, giving them firepower to do deals.

In the past decade, less than one-fifth of tech unicorns exited via M&A, Dealroom data says. That number will tick up.

aba17621-b92a-48ec-b5ea-7a74137e9ded1

Follow on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Social media company Snap on May 23 told employees that the company will slow hiring through the end of the year as it tries to manage its expenses. Buy-now-pay-later startup Klarna also told employees on the same day that it was cutting staff by 10%.

- The , which tracks companies that went public in the last two years, including Uber Technologies and Airbnb, dropped 54% year-to-date. By contrast, the S&P 500 fell 18%.

- Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi in May told staff in a memo that the goalposts had changed in the market, and that the company would be focusing on “free cash flow”.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic. Graphic by Vincent Flasseur.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.