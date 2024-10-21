News & Insights

Unicorn Mineral Resources Announces Change in Major Holdings

October 21, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company (GB:UMR) has released an update.

Unicorn Mineral Resources has announced a change in its major holdings, with Peter Geoffrey Edwards increasing his voting rights to 3.01%, now totaling 1,049,384 shares. This adjustment highlights a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure, likely impacting investor perspectives and market dynamics.

