Unico Silver Sells Mount Hope Project to Focus on Argentina

October 22, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited plans to sell its Mount Hope Project in New South Wales to Mount Hope Mining Limited, contingent on MHM’s successful IPO and ASX listing. The agreement involves Unico receiving five million shares in MHM, with the funds raised aimed at exploring the Mount Hope area. This move allows Unico to focus on its key silver projects in Argentina while maintaining a stake in Mount Hope’s potential future developments.

