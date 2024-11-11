Unico Silver Limited Lists New Securities on ASX

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has announced the quotation of 83,333,334 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step in their capital market activities. This move is likely to attract attention from investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the mining sector.

