Unico Silver Limited Issues New Performance Rights

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has announced the issuance of 800,000 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with these securities not being quoted on the ASX until transfer restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s strategy to reward and motivate its workforce amidst the dynamic financial market landscape.

