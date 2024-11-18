News & Insights

Unico Silver Limited Announces New Share Issuance

November 18, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has announced a proposed issue of 1.5 million ordinary fully paid shares, scheduled for November 22, 2024. This move is set to potentially enhance the company’s market presence and attract investor interest as it seeks ASX quotation for these securities. Investors in the financial markets may view this as an opportunity to engage with Unico Silver’s growth prospects.

