Unico Silver Limited Announces New Share Issuance

Unico Silver Limited has announced a proposed issue of 1.5 million ordinary fully paid shares, scheduled for November 22, 2024. This move is set to potentially enhance the company’s market presence and attract investor interest as it seeks ASX quotation for these securities. Investors in the financial markets may view this as an opportunity to engage with Unico Silver’s growth prospects.

