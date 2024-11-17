Unico Silver Gains Approval for Sierra Blanca Drilling

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has received regulatory approval to begin drilling in the Sierra Blanca district, part of the Cerro Leon project. This approval allows for the exploration of key targets, including high-grade silver and gold mineralization areas at Veta Chala and Archen. The drilling, set to commence in December 2024, is part of a fully funded 50,000-meter program aimed at expanding existing resources at Cerro Leon and Joaquin projects.

