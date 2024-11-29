Unicharm Benefits from Subsidiary’s Dividend Payout

Unicharm (JP:8113) has released an update.

Unicharm Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd., will pay a dividend of THB 3,300 million, resulting in a non-operating revenue of JPY 15.0 billion for Unicharm’s non-consolidated financial results. This move is expected to bolster Unicharm’s financial standing for the fiscal year ending December 2024.

