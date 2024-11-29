Unicharm Benefits from Subsidiary’s Dividend Payout

Unicharm (JP:8113) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Unicharm Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd., will pay a dividend of THB 3,300 million, resulting in a non-operating revenue of JPY 15.0 billion for Unicharm’s non-consolidated financial results. This move is expected to bolster Unicharm’s financial standing for the fiscal year ending December 2024.
For further insights into JP:8113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.