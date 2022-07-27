Unicaja's Q2 net profit almost trebles from a year ago on lower provisions

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

Spain's Unicaja on Wednesday said its net profit in the second quarter almost trebled from the same period a year ago thanks to lower loan loss provisions.

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Wednesday said its net profit in the second quarter almost trebled from the same period a year ago thanks to lower loan loss provisions.

The lender reported a net profit of 105 million euros ($106.53 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 91 million euros.

In a defensive deal closed at the end of July of 2021 to protect itself from low interest rates, Unicaja bought Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest bank by assets.

In the same quarter of 2021, Unicaja had reported a net profit of 36 million euros when combining Liberbank's business on a pro-forma basis.

($1 = 0.9856 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More