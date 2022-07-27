Unicaja's Q2 net profit almost trebles from a year ago on lower provisions

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Wednesday said its net profit in the second quarter almost trebled from the same period a year ago thanks to lower loan loss provisions.

The lender reported a net profit of 105 million euros ($106.53 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 91 million euros.

In a defensive deal closed at the end of July of 2021 to protect itself from low interest rates, Unicaja bought Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest bank by assets.

In the same quarter of 2021, Unicaja had reported a net profit of 36 million euros when combining Liberbank's business on a pro-forma basis.

($1 = 0.9856 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

