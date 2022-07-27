Unicaja's profit almost trebles in Q2 on lower provisions, costs

Adds details

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Wednesday said its net profit almost trebled in the second quarter from the same period a year thanks to lower loan loss provisions and cost cutting following its acquisition of rival Liberbank.

The lender reported a net profit of 105 million euros ($106.5 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 91 million euros.

In the same quarter of 2021, Unicaja reported a net profit 36 million euros when combining Liberbank's business on a pro forma basis. The deal was formally closed in July last year.

For years, banks across Europe have been under pressure from record low interest rates, but that is beginning to change as rising rates are expected to boost lenders' income.

Unicaja's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 0.4% year-on-year to 267 million euros in the second quarter, above analysts' forecasts of 255 million euros, and was up 13.8% against the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.9856 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.