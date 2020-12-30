Unicaja values Liberbank at 763 million euros in merger

Adds details on discount

MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Unicaja UNI.MC will own 59.5% in the new entity created by its merger with Liberbank, the lenders said on Wednesday, in an deal that values the Liberbank at 763 million euros ($937.12 million).

The boards of Unicaja and Liberbank approved on Tuesday a merger in which Unicaja will fully absorb its rival to create a bank with 110 billion euros in assets.

Unicaja will grant 1.075 billion new shares to the holders of Liberbank as part of the deal, valuing Liberbank at around 763 million euros taking into account the Tuesday closing price of Unicaja shares, according to brokerage Jefferies.

The Unicaja offer represents a 5% discount on Liberbank's closing price on Tuesday, Jefferies added.

The merger will allow the combined bank, the country's fifth biggest in terms of assets, to make 192 million euros in annual cost savings and a capital ratio of 12.4% after 1.2 billion euros of costs related to the merger, the banks said.

The new combined bank aims at a return on tangible equity of around 6% in 2023.

The deal follows the approval of a merger earlier this month between state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC and Caixabank CABK.MC to create the largest domestic lender and marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after BBVA and Sabadell called off merger talks last month.

($1 = 0.8142 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Uttaresh.V and Louise Heavens)

