Unicaja to start search for new CEO in revamp

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja UNI.MC on Thursday it would immediately start searching for a new chief executive to replace Manuel Menendez as part of the bank's plan to revamp its corporate governance structure.

Menendez will step down once a new CEO has been named, the bank said.

The lender's board unanimously voted for the decision with the "aim of making more agile and efficient progress in defining the bank's governance model," it added in a statement.

Unicaja, which is controlled by Unicaja Banking Foundation with a 30% stake, said later on Thursday the move would guarantee the "stability and full functionality" of its management until the appointment of a new CEO.

At the end of 2020, Unicaja announced the acquisition of smaller lender Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest bank with around 110 billion euros ($121 billion) in assets.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona and Richard Chang)

